Death Notices
Death notices for Oct. 6
Barmore, Loma L., 97, Lacey, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Hawthorne Place Adult Family Home, Tumwater. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 360-491-3000.
Blevins, Jay Duane, 53, Shelton, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Buker, Delores Lee, 88, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at home. Forest Funeral Home & Cemetery, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Butler, Patricia Anne, 82, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kelly, Paul Eugene, 66, Olympia, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kirby, Grant Eugene, 61, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Livingood, Ronald Claire, 71, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Miller, Ruth Elaine, 82, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Roo Lan Health Care, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 360-491-3000.
Mustoe, Janice Marilyn, 79, Tenino, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Parker, John Paul, 51, Chehalis, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Seegers, Raymond Richard, 91, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Thompson, Holly Marie, 52, Tenino, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at MultiCare Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Tyler, Georgette, 61, Rochester, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.
White, Juliet Rico, 54, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
