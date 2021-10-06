Death Notices

Death notices for Oct. 6

Barmore, Loma L., 97, Lacey, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Hawthorne Place Adult Family Home, Tumwater. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 360-491-3000.

Blevins, Jay Duane, 53, Shelton, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Buker, Delores Lee, 88, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at home. Forest Funeral Home & Cemetery, Olympia, 360-943-6363.

Butler, Patricia Anne, 82, Olympia, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Kelly, Paul Eugene, 66, Olympia, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kirby, Grant Eugene, 61, Shelton, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.

Livingood, Ronald Claire, 71, Olympia, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Miller, Ruth Elaine, 82, Lacey, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Roo Lan Health Care, Lacey. Woodlawn Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 360-491-3000.

Mustoe, Janice Marilyn, 79, Tenino, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Parker, John Paul, 51, Chehalis, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Seegers, Raymond Richard, 91, Olympia, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Thompson, Holly Marie, 52, Tenino, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at MultiCare Capital Medical Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

Tyler, Georgette, 61, Rochester, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Funeral Home and Crematory, 360-426-4803.

White, Juliet Rico, 54, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service