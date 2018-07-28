Traffic changes coming to Boulevard Road for roundabout construction

Construction crews plan to establish a new traffic pattern at the Boulevard Road Southeast and Morse-Merryman Road Southeast intersection this week as part of work to install a roundabout there.
Starting Monday, traffic will use the intersection as a roundabout in the same way it will when the project is complete, according to a city of Olympia news release. Crews will then start to remove pavement in the area of the new roundabout.
The road surface will be crushed rock until paving happens in the fall. Drivers should expect delays.
Boulevard Road already has three roundabouts: at Yelm Highway Southeast, Log Cabin Road Southeast and 22nd Avenue Southeast.
