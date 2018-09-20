Distracted driving PSA: ‘Famous Last Words’

In 2015, 3,477 people were killed, and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. If you text and drive, your next message may be your last.
By
What to expect during a traffic stop

Traffic

What to expect during a traffic stop

In this edition of Good to Know, Sergeant Julie Judson shows the basics of Washington State Patrol traffic stops, and how drivers can assist with safety for both motorists and the officers.

Box truck overturns in tunnel

Traffic

Box truck overturns in tunnel

Surveillance video from inside Boston's O'Neill Tunnel shows a box truck overturning during the early morning commute. The accident caused a backup of over 10 miles.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Olympian App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service