Chain-reaction crash on I-5 delays traffic for hours; six people injured

Scenes from a chain-reaction crash that occurred after a semi collided with another vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-5 around 11:30 p.m Sunday. Six people were injured and the crashes blocked northbound traffic for over six hours. (No audio.)
