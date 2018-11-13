Do you have thoughts on I-5 through Thurston County? WSDOT wants to hear them

The Washington State Department of Transportation is asking people who use Interstate 5 between Tumwater and Nisqually to weigh in on ways to improve travel along the corridor.
The department has launched an online survey as part of a study to identify and develop strategies to improve traffic flow. The survey will be up through Nov. 27.
The public will have more opportunities to offer input at open houses planned for next summer, according to a WSDOT news release.
“This study will help us determine the best strategies to address the needs of this critical corridor over the next 20 years,” Dennis Engel, a WSDOT planning manager, said in the release.
The resulting report will rank strategies such as highway enhancements, bicycle or pedestrian improvements, ride-sharing services and public transportation.
