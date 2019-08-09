Traffic
Expect delays. There’s a house in the middle of the street in Lakewood
Modular home falls off truck on I-5 overpass
Driver should expect delays on the Gravelly Lake overpass at Interstate-5 on Friday afternoon — there’s a modular home in the westbound lane and it doesn’t appear to be moving.
The Lake Police Department tweeted out a photo of the scene around 1:35 p.m. Friday and said drivers should expect delays “for the next couple hours.”
According to the tweet, no one was injured.
The Washington State Department of Transportation account, as well as the Tacoma Traffic account, have also mentioned the home in tweets, and made a few jokes. They, along with a few followers, have accused Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” and Carl from Disney’s “Up.”
One person even replied with Madness’s “Our House,” although the home isn’t quite in the middle of the street.
