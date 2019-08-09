Expect delays. There’s a house in the middle of the street in Lakewood

Modular home falls off truck on I-5 overpass Police are investigating after a modular home fell off a truck at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police are investigating after a modular home fell off a truck at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest.

Driver should expect delays on the Gravelly Lake overpass at Interstate-5 on Friday afternoon — there’s a modular home in the westbound lane and it doesn’t appear to be moving.

The Lake Police Department tweeted out a photo of the scene around 1:35 p.m. Friday and said drivers should expect delays “for the next couple hours.”

According to the tweet, no one was injured.

Traffic alert. We have a house, yes...a house, in the roadway on the Gravelly overpass at I5. Nobody hurt but causing a distraction and disrupting traffic. Expect delays for the next couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/SOIycQ6TdE — Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) August 9, 2019

The Washington State Department of Transportation account , as well as the Tacoma Traffic account , have also mentioned the home in tweets, and made a few jokes. They, along with a few followers, have accused Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” and Carl from Disney’s “Up.”

Uh oh. Watch out for flying monkeys. https://t.co/2Z9fDUvmF4 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) August 9, 2019







One person even replied with Madness’s “Our House,” although the home isn’t quite in the middle of the street.