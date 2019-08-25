A major intersection in Lacey will close for 2 days this week

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

Road-related construction will delay traffic this week at the intersection of College Street, Yelm Highway and Rainier Road in Lacey, the city announced via social media on Sunday.

The intersection itself will be closed for two days.

Ruddell Road at Yelm Highway also will be affected. Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the city.

The following is what commuters can expect in the area:

▪ Monday: Roads in the area will be open, but will be reduced to one lane on Ruddell Road and on College Street at times.

▪ Tuesday and Wednesday: The College Street, Rainier Road and Yelm Highway intersection will be closed. Commuters will need to find alternative routes to their destinations.

▪ Thursday: Yelm Highway will be open during paving, but side streets connected to the highway, such as Corporate Center, Rainier Road and driveway entrances will be closed.