4 from Tacoma injured in Lewis County crash

Four Tacoma residents were injured, including one seriously, after a crash in Lewis County Saturday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 46-year-old Tacoma man was flown to Tacoma General Hospital. His 41-year-old passenger, a Tacoma woman, and two girls, ages 12 and 10, also were hurt and taken to Morton General Hospital in Lewis County.

About 1:50 p.m. Saturday, the Tacoma family and a second vehicle were headed west on U.S. 12 near Packwood.

Troopers say the Tacoma family, which was traveling in a Toyota Tacoma pickup , slowed for traffic and was hit from behind by a Toyota Tundra pickup.

Troopers say the driver of the Toyota Tundra, a 54-year-old Randle man, was following too closely and not paying attention. He was not hurt, according to the State Patrol.