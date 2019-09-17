Boulevard Road in Olympia closed after 3-vehicle crash at 18th Ave SE

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 3-vehicle crash at Boulevard Road Southeast and 18th Avenue Southeast has closed Boulevard since about 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Olympia police.

Lt. Paul Lower said about noon Tuesday that the road could be closed for another hour. The city’s public works department is on scene to clean up debris and oil that spilled in the area after the crash.

Traffic is being redirected in the area, he said.

The crash involving three vehicles and three people was reported about 10:50 a.m. One woman was temporarily trapped and was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in critical condition, Lower said.

A man also suffered a leg injury and was taken to the same hospital and a dog was injured and taken to an emergency room for pets, he said.

The third driver was unhurt, Lower said.