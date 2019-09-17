Traffic
Boulevard Road in Olympia closed after 3-vehicle crash at 18th Ave SE
A 3-vehicle crash at Boulevard Road Southeast and 18th Avenue Southeast has closed Boulevard since about 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Olympia police.
Lt. Paul Lower said about noon Tuesday that the road could be closed for another hour. The city’s public works department is on scene to clean up debris and oil that spilled in the area after the crash.
Traffic is being redirected in the area, he said.
The crash involving three vehicles and three people was reported about 10:50 a.m. One woman was temporarily trapped and was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in critical condition, Lower said.
A man also suffered a leg injury and was taken to the same hospital and a dog was injured and taken to an emergency room for pets, he said.
The third driver was unhurt, Lower said.
