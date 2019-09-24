Oh, boy. Marvin Road overpass to northeast Lacey will be closed this weekend

Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Lacey WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WSDOT will build the state’s first diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at I-5 and State Route 510 in Lacey in 2018. DDI’s are a proven way to move more people and reduce the potential for collisions by reducing conflict points.

If you were planning to cross the Marvin Road overpass into or out of northeast Lacey this weekend, you’ll have to make other arrangements.

That’s because the overpass will close at 10 p.m. Friday and won’t reopen until 5 a.m. Monday as road workers continue to transform the overpass into a diverging diamond interchange, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

The overpass will be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians and bicyclists. About 34,000 vehicles cross the overpass daily, according to WSDOT data.

The northbound I-5 exit to Marvin Road also will close this weekend; the southbound I-5 exit is still reduced to one lane. It will remain that way through mid-November.

“We’re really asking for patience from a lot of people to use alternative routes and find other ways around,” WSDOT spokesman Doug Adamson said. He added that although the overpass will be closed, businesses in the area remain open and accessible.

Alternative routes across the freeway to northeast Lacey can be found at Carpenter Road Northeast and Meridian Road Northeast.

The diverging diamond interchange is expected to be complete in 2020.