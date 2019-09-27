New roundabout near Olympia’s Watershed Park will be closed Saturday for paving

Roundabout coming to busy southeast Olympia intersection Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on a compact roundabout at the intersection of Henderson Boulevard and Eskridge Boulevard in southeast Olympia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Construction is scheduled to begin Monday on a compact roundabout at the intersection of Henderson Boulevard and Eskridge Boulevard in southeast Olympia.

The intersection at Henderson Boulevard at Eskridge Boulevard in southeast Olympia will be closed Saturday so that road crews can pave the new roundabout there, the city announced.

The closure will take effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, weather permitting.

The following streets will be closed to traffic:

▪ Henderson Boulevard from the Watershed Park entrance to Carlyon Avenue.

▪ Eskridge Boulevard from Lybarger Street to McCormick Street.

The following streets will be local access only:

▪ Eskridge Boulevard from Lybarger Street to Henderson Boulevard. This can only be accessed from the west, according to the city.

▪ Eskridge Boulevard from Henderson Boulevard to McCormick Street. This can only be accessed from the east, the city says.

▪ Eskridge Boulevard to the east driveway entrance of Transformation Life Center, a Seventh-day Adventist Church. Access is from the east driveway only.