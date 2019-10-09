Is Friday the day? City tries again for SE roundabout paving

SHARE COPY LINK

The city of Olympia plans to try for the third time to pave a new roundabout at the intersection of Henderson Boulevard Southeast and Eskridge Boulevard Southeast on Friday.

Henderson will be reduced to one lane and Eskridge will close from Lybarger Street Southeast to McCormick Street Southeast from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, weather permitting, according to an update from the city.

Paving was scheduled to happen the past two Saturdays but was canceled due to weather.

The state Department of Enterprise Services sent an email encouraging drivers who use the roundabout to commute to and from the Capitol Campus to avoid delays by using alternate routes. The city is advising bicyclists and pedestrians also avoid the work zone or look to flaggers for direction.

The roundabout is expected to be complete in mid January with the installation of streetlights.