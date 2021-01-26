2 killed in State Route 7 crash in Lewis County Monday

A man and a woman in their 20s were killed in a wreck in east Lewis County Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A 21-year-old Randle woman and a 26-year-old Tacoma man both died at the scene. They were identified Tuesday morning as Sienna S. Toutai and Chad Albertson, according to the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

They died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was accidental, according to the coroner.

About 8 a.m. Monday, the two were headed north on state Route 7, north of Morton, when troopers say they drove off the road. Their vehicle went into a ditch, then back across the highway where it was hit by a southbound vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say the cause of the crash was “exceeding reasonable safe speed.”

The State Patrol also reported they weren’t wearing seat belts.

A 55-year-old Spanaway man in the southbound vehicle also wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was injured, according to the State Patrol. He was taken to an area hospital.

Morton - SR7/MP 9 - 2 vehicle, head-on, double fatality crash has all lanes BLOCKED! No detour available. Please avoid area/delay travel. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 25, 2021