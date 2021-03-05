The Nisqually River bridge is set to be cleaned. This is what it means for I-5 traffic

The annual cleaning of the Nisqually River bridge takes place this weekend and next, which means freeway traffic might be delayed in the area, according to the state Department of Transportation.

If you’re headed north this weekend, I-5 near the bridge will be reduced to two lanes from 6-10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re headed south the weekend of March 13-14, the freeway also will be reduced to two lanes during the same times.

WSDOT officials ask that motorists travel early or postpone travel until the afternoon, add extra time and consider consolidating or eliminating trips.