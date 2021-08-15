Traffic
Beginning Monday, expect traffic delays on this Lacey road through October, city says
Beginning Monday, road work will delay traffic on Carpenter Road in Lacey through October, the city announced.
The work will take place between 26th Court Southeast to just north of the new Carpenter/Mullen Road roundabout from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.
Here’s how repairs will play out over the next couple of months:
▪ Aug. 16-20: Contractors will prepare the project area for grinding and paving.
▪ Aug. 23 to Sept. 10: Contractors will grind and re-pave the roadway.
▪ Sept. 13 to the end of October: Contractors will perform road repairs and minor paving on adjacent streets.
For project details, go to ci.lacey.wa.us/ProjectUpdates.
