Beginning Monday, expect traffic delays on this Lacey road through October, city says

Lacey City Council in June awarded a $1.68 million contract to repave a section of Carpenter Road, from 26th Court Southeast to 45th Avenue Southeast. Rolf Boone

Beginning Monday, road work will delay traffic on Carpenter Road in Lacey through October, the city announced.

The work will take place between 26th Court Southeast to just north of the new Carpenter/Mullen Road roundabout from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

Here’s how repairs will play out over the next couple of months:

▪ Aug. 16-20: Contractors will prepare the project area for grinding and paving.

▪ Aug. 23 to Sept. 10: Contractors will grind and re-pave the roadway.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Sept. 13 to the end of October: Contractors will perform road repairs and minor paving on adjacent streets.

For project details, go to ci.lacey.wa.us/ProjectUpdates.