WA Lottery

July 09, 2018 08:28 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

08-09-21-23-30

(eight, nine, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

04-13-14-18-20-22-27-29-34-40-42-43-44-50-52-60-66-75-76-78

(four, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-six, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

02-07-17-22-36-45

(two, seven, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-six, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $4.7 million

01-15-18-23

(one, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $306 million

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

