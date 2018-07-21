Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

July 21, 2018 09:30 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-5-1

(four, five, one)

04-12-21-22-38

(four, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

01-05-08-19-23-26-32-36-42-43-45-47-48-53-60-61-64-74-78-80

(one, five, eight, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-eight, eighty)

04-06-15-16-20-40

(four, six, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million

01-04-10-19

(one, four, ten, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $493 million

09-23-56-58-68, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty-three, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

