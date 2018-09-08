WA Lottery

Lottery

The Associated Press

September 08, 2018 09:04 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

05-11-16-17-18

(five, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

01-03-08-09-19-20-22-29-34-38-39-45-47-49-72-74-77-78-79-80

(one, three, eight, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine, eighty)

05-08-37-43-45-49

(five, eight, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million

01-07-12-14

(one, seven, twelve, fourteen)

Estimated jackpot: $207 million

03-13-20-32-33, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(three, thirteen, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

