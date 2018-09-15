Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

September 15, 2018 08:52 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-7-4

(four, seven, four)

05-09-23-27-36

(five, nine, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

05-09-18-24-27-34-38-39-41-42-43-46-49-59-63-64-67-68-78-79

(five, nine, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

13-19-20-31-32-40

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

05-06-10-15

(five, six, ten, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $252 million

02-18-19-24-34, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-four; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

