WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
02-03-04-08-10-18-19-22-28-29-31-34-36-39-43-48-70-74-75-80
(two, three, four, eight, ten, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-eight, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-five, eighty)
02-07-11-19
(two, seven, eleven, nineteen)
02-22-29-31-34, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(two, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
Comments