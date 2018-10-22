WA Lottery

Lottery

The Associated Press

October 22, 2018 08:23 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

01-20-22-24-33

(one, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

03-06-09-10-21-24-25-32-33-36-43-46-47-55-59-62-66-67-69-78

(three, six, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)

02-14-15-17-34-46

(two, fourteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-four, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $4.6 million

01-08-20-21

(one, eight, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Bill,ion

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

