Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 07, 2018 08:48 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-3-3

(eight, three, three)

15-24-32-37-38

(fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

03-11-12-24-26-27-28-38-43-48-49-52-58-63-66-67-70-74-75-79

(three, eleven, twelve, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

19-24-27-36-46-48

(nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

02-08-11-20

(two, eight, eleven, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $90 million

26-28-34-42-50, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-two, fifty; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: two)

  Comments  