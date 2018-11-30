Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

November 30, 2018 08:46 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-1-3

(five, one, three)

03-04-06-10-12-13-26-27-29-31-34-36-41-52-53-66-68-69-73-77

(three, four, six, ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-seven)

01-02-09-16

(one, two, nine, sixteen)

25-28-40-43-63, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty, forty-three, sixty-three; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

  Comments  