WA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 10, 2018 08:29 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

02-30-31-32-33

(two, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

02-06-11-16-20-21-24-27-33-35-40-42-49-51-57-58-61-63-66-80

(two, six, eleven, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty, forty-two, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-six, eighty)

04-12-21-25-30-34

(four, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.4 million

01-14-18-23

(one, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $245 million

Estimated jackpot: $230 million

