WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
04-09-10-12-14-17-21-33-36-37-42-44-47-49-52-70-71-72-74-79
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(four, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-nine)
11-13-15-24
(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four)
04-38-39-54-59, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $230 million
Comments