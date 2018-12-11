Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 11, 2018 08:46 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

04-09-10-12-14-17-21-33-36-37-42-44-47-49-52-70-71-72-74-79

(four, nine, ten, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-two, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-nine)

11-13-15-24

(eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-four)

04-38-39-54-59, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, fifty-four, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $230 million

