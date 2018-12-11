Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
WA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments