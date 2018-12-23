WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-3-9
(three, three, nine)
08-10-16-22-24-31-34-36-37-40-42-44-46-47-52-62-63-69-78-80
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
(eight, ten, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-eight, eighty)
02-07-09-15
(two, seven, nine, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
Comments