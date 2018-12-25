WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-0-1
(five, zero, one)
01-03-05-07-11-24-26-34-43-45-47-51-52-53-54-57-62-63-71-80
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
(one, three, five, seven, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-five, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-four, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-one, eighty)
04-05-08-09
(four, five, eight, nine)
02-08-42-43-50, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(two, eight, forty-two, forty-three, fifty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
Comments