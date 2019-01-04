WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
5-9-9
(five, nine, nine)
01-02-04-11-14-15-16-26-31-33-34-35-39-45-51-56-63-64-65-69
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(one, two, four, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine)
05-08-16-24
(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-four)
21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
Comments