Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 04, 2019 09:59 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-9-9

(five, nine, nine)

01-02-04-11-14-15-16-26-31-33-34-35-39-45-51-56-63-64-65-69

(one, two, four, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-nine)

05-08-16-24

(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-four)

21-29-35-54-60, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $69 million

  Comments  