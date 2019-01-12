WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-7-0
(three, seven, zero)
21-24-32-34-35
(twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
04-05-15-16-18-19-25-26-28-33-34-37-38-45-46-51-54-60-75-76
(four, five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty, seventy-five, seventy-six)
06-12-14-32-38-45
(six, twelve, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
03-05-08-17
(three, five, eight, seventeen)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
07-36-48-57-58, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(seven, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
Comments