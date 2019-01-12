Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 12, 2019 09:30 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

3-7-0

(three, seven, zero)

21-24-32-34-35

(twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

04-05-15-16-18-19-25-26-28-33-34-37-38-45-46-51-54-60-75-76

(four, five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four, sixty, seventy-five, seventy-six)

06-12-14-32-38-45

(six, twelve, fourteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million

03-05-08-17

(three, five, eight, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

07-36-48-57-58, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(seven, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-seven, fifty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

  Comments  