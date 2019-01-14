Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 14, 2019 08:29 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-7-5

(five, seven, five)

03-06-07-14-28

(three, six, seven, fourteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

01-03-07-11-12-23-26-28-37-38-42-45-50-53-57-60-62-65-70-75

(one, three, seven, eleven, twelve, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-five)

10-16-17-19-22-46

(ten, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-two, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $2.9 million

09-13-16-20

(nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

