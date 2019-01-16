WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
7-3-4
(seven, three, four)
06-07-15-20-22
(six, seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
02-03-06-12-20-23-24-27-28-29-33-34-35-38-41-52-55-72-73-74
(two, three, six, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four)
02-03-20-29-40-45
(two, three, twenty, twenty-nine, forty, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $3 million
05-07-17-24
(five, seven, seventeen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
14-29-31-56-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, fifty-six, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
