WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-7-2
(eight, seven, two)
03-12-13-20-23-24-26-27-29-31-33-38-40-41-51-58-61-62-67-79
(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-nine)
01-18-19-23
(one, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
