Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 17, 2019 08:14 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

8-7-2

(eight, seven, two)

03-12-13-20-23-24-26-27-29-31-33-38-40-41-51-58-61-62-67-79

(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-nine)

01-18-19-23

(one, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

  Comments  