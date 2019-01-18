Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 18, 2019 08:46 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-5-6

(five, five, six)

04-05-06-13-15-27-30-31-38-39-40-41-47-51-55-58-62-75-78-80

(four, five, six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-two, seventy-five, seventy-eight, eighty)

02-06-12-16

(two, six, twelve, sixteen)

02-43-48-62-64, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3

(two, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

  Comments  