WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-5-9
(seven, five, nine)
01-02-05-09-11-12-18-25-27-31-33-34-43-62-63-66-71-72-78-80
(one, two, five, nine, eleven, twelve, eighteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-three, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight, eighty)
05-11-15-24
(five, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four)
08-16-30-38-61, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(eight, sixteen, thirty, thirty-eight, sixty-one; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
