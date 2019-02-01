WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
7-8-6
(seven, eight, six)
01-06-08-10-14-16-30-32-35-40-41-42-44-46-51-64-67-69-72-79
(one, six, eight, ten, fourteen, sixteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-one, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-two, seventy-nine)
06-09-10-14
(six, nine, ten, fourteen)
02-37-48-66-68, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 5
(two, thirty-seven, forty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: five)
Estimated jackpot: $125 million
Estimated jackpot: $191 million
