Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
0-4-9
(zero, four, nine)
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
0-4-9
(zero, four, nine)
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
WA Lottery.
#ReadLocal
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.SUBSCRIBE NOW
Comments