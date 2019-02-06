WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
10-18-22-29-31
(ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
10-13-17-25-31-35-37-43-44-45-56-60-62-63-66-69-70-71-72-78
(ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight)
10-12-23-32-38-47
(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $4 million
08-16-17-22
(eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $157 million
05-13-28-38-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 5
(five, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: five)
