WA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 06, 2019 08:28 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

10-18-22-29-31

(ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

10-13-17-25-31-35-37-43-44-45-56-60-62-63-66-69-70-71-72-78

(ten, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-six, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-eight)

10-12-23-32-38-47

(ten, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $4 million

08-16-17-22

(eight, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

05-13-28-38-63, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 5

(five, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: five)

