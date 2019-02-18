WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
8-0-4
(eight, zero, four)
06-14-19-29-39
(six, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $310,000
08-12-20-23-25-27-28-30-33-37-40-42-48-52-55-59-64-66-73-78
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-three, seventy-eight)
03-07-13-24-32-47
(three, seven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $4.5 million
01-06-18-20
(one, six, eighteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
