Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 19, 2019 11:23 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

2-1-2

(two, one, two)

03-09-11-13-17-20-21-22-23-24-30-32-37-45-50-51-59-73-74-76

(three, nine, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-five, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-six)

18-19-23-24

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)

17-24-34-56-65, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, fifty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $206 million

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

  Comments  