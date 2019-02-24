Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to The OlympianSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments