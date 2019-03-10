Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 10, 2019 08:13 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

7-6-9

(seven, six, nine)

03-06-07-14-16-21-24-32-33-42-43-47-48-52-55-58-66-67-73-75

(three, six, seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-three, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-seven, seventy-three, seventy-five)

03-04-07-08

(three, four, seven, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

  Comments  