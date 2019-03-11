Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 11, 2019 08:28 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

4-9-2

(four, nine, two)

03-18-22-23-32

(three, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

05-07-11-16-19-20-23-25-28-30-34-35-37-41-44-55-60-64-69-70

(five, seven, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy)

03-04-20-21-25-37

(three, four, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million

12-14-16-24

(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

