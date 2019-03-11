WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-9-2
(four, nine, two)
03-18-22-23-32
(three, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
05-07-11-16-19-20-23-25-28-30-34-35-37-41-44-55-60-64-69-70
(five, seven, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy)
03-04-20-21-25-37
(three, four, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $5.4 million
12-14-16-24
(twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $448 million
