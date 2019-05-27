Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-15-22-26-34
(five, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
