WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2-8-6

(two, eight, six)

03-09-12-21-25

(three, nine, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $270,000

01-07-10-12-13-17-19-23-26-32-33-37-43-44-49-52-59-77-78-79

(one, seven, ten, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-nine, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

10-18-22-37-43-47

(ten, eighteen, twenty-two, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $9.9 million

02-04-08-19

(two, four, eight, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $475 million

06-15-34-45-52, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(six, fifteen, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)