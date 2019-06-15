Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
08-11-14-16-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
08-11-14-16-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments