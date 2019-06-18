Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

12-14-22-24-48, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $92 million

  Comments  