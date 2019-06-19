Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
04-18-21-26-38, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(four, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
04-18-21-26-38, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(four, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-eight; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments