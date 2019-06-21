Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
3-9-2
(three, nine, two)
03-06-13-14-18-22-25-28-30-35-42-45-46-47-53-64-74-76-77-80
(three, six, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-four, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven, eighty)
01-13-19-22
(one, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
13-30-36-48-62, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(thirteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $108 million
Comments