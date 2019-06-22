Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-08-11-27-33
(three, eight, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
